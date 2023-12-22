Marco Polo Plaza Cebu's Tree of Hope spreads joy and love this holiday season

The season of Christmas is all about spreading love and joy, reminding us to bring forth the spirit of goodness to everyone, especially to the underprivileged. Guests and attendees got a cheerful dose of fanfare and merriment as Marco Polo Plaza Cebu celebrated its annual Christmas Tree Lighting ceremony of its “Tree of Hope” at its hotel lobby.

Adorned in gold, silver, red, and green, the “Tree of Hope” stood as a beacon of hope, ushering in the yuletide season with music and exceptional performances from some of the top performers in the country.

The University of Cebu Chorus serenaded the crowd all night with beautiful renditions of classic Christmas carols while performers from Center Stage of Cebu gave an outstanding ballet performance, showcasing a story of hope and resilience through the art of dance. Dani Ozaraga, one of the members of P-pop girl band XOXO, gave a powerful rendition of classic Christmas songs such as “All I Want For Christmas is You” and “Silent Night.”

This year’s Christmas Tree Lighting ceremony marked the plaza’s 14th year of spreading joy and love not only to its patrons and guests but also to the community. The lovely tradition of formally ushering in the holiday season by lighting up its “Tree of Hope” has been the hotel’s way of not only kicking off the holiday festivities but also reminding us that the season of Christmas is all about giving back to the community and providing hope to those who need it.

Roel Constantino, former general manager of Marco Polo Plaza Hotel, was present during the event and emphasized the need to always give back, especially to the marginalized, especially young children.

“We need to protect and shelter our children”, he said in his speech.

In partnership with GMA Kapuso Foundation, the hotel has initiated a charity drive in which well-wishers can pin a Christmas ball to the “Tree of Hope” with a P200 donation for health, education, and disaster relief projects of GMA Kapuso Foundation.

Constantino also mentioned in his speech that it is important to remember that Christmas is all about celebrating the birth of the Messiah, a reminder that we should all do our part in spreading the message of love, peace and compassion.

“We celebrate the birth of the Holy Child two thousand years ago. This season has come to remind us of the message of love, peace, and compassion,” Constantino added.

Oliver Victor B. Amoroso, the senior vice president and head of GMA Integrated News, Regional TV & Synergy, echoed the need to provide more for the children in need and expressed gratitude for the ongoing partnership with Marco Polo Plaza Cebu that has lasted for 14 years.

“It always warms our hearts when we know that our humble initiative 14 years ago, our partnership, has helped improve the lives of others,” Amoroso said in his speech.

The staff of Marco Polo Plaza Cebu, including its newly appointed general manager, Max Huber, are more than adamant in creating ripples of change and encouraging its patrons to extend a generous hand to those in need.

In the spirit of giving and love, Marco Polo Plaza has truly remained true to its mission of spreading love and joy by encouraging its patrons and guests to participate in their mission of giving back to the community.