Marcos: 40 PCG vessels will be built in Cebu

AROUND 40 new vessels for the Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) will soon be built in Cebu, announced President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. on Tuesday, October 17, 2023.

The President expects that this move will enhance the country’s maritime patrolling capabilities, especially in the West Philippine Sea (WPS) where Filipino servicemen and Filipino fishermen have experienced harassment from the Chinese Coast Guard.

Marcos attended the PCG’s 122nd Founding Anniversary celebration in Port Area, Manila, on Tuesday, during which he informed the media that Cebu’s shipbuilding industry will construct 40 units of 40-foot vessels.

This is part of the Marcos administration’s commitment to upgrade the PCG’s capacity by providing modern equipment and personnel training to meet the challenges in the WPS, and for effective search and rescue and disaster response.

On October 12, Defense Secretary Gilberto Teodoro Jr. said the Department of Defense (DND) was exploring the acquisition of locally made ships from Cebu Province for the modernization program of the Armed Forces of the Philippines.

Teodoro was in Cebu to sign a memorandum of agreement between the Province of Cebu and the Armed Forces of the Philippines for the remaining 12 parcels of lots at Camp Lapu-Lapu, the headquarters of the AFP Visayas Command.

“Cebu builds ships. Cebu builds equipment that we need, and therefore the synergy that we see today will continue but in a different dimension not only as a locator in the Province of Cebu but as a resource purchaser and resource user of the services, goods and other capabilities that your province can produce,” Teodoro said.

Balamban

If this plan materializes, the new vessels are expected to be built in the town of Balamban, in the western part of Cebu, known for being one of the country’s shipbuilding hubs with established firms such as Tsuneishi Heavy Industries, Austal, and Advanced Catamaran Composite Inc.