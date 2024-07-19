Marcos admin gets failing grade from ‘Sugbuanon People’

PRESIDENT Ferdinand Marcos Jr.’s administration has failed to fulfill its promises, according to representatives of various sectors who gave it a failing grade of 0 percent in a forum held Thursday, July 18, 2024.

"Sa akong tan-aw sa karon sa ikatulo ka State of the Nation Address ni President Marcos Jr., mahatag mig grado niya nga palpak," said Bagong Alyansang Makabayan Central Visayas chairman Jaime Paglinawan.

(In my opinion, for President Marcos Jr.'s third State of the Nation Address, we can give him a bad grade.)

Paglinawan said the “Sugbuanon People” had presented a “Sugbuanon’s People’s Agenda” to the administration on June 30, 2022. However, most of their demands have not been addressed.

“Walay katumanan ug ga expect mi nga puro retorika nga puro ra gyud saad ug pag tabon la gyud sa tinuod nga kahimtang kining tiabot nga State of the Nation Address ni President Bongbong Marcos,” Paglinawan said.

(There is no fulfillment and we expect that this coming State of the Nation Address of President Bongbong Marcos will be pure rhetoric, just promises to cover the real situation.)

Marcos is set to deliver his third State of the Nation Address (Sona) on Monday, July 22, 2024.

Paglinawan emphasized the lack of genuine land reform and rural development as major issues.

"Halos wala jud natuman hisgutanan. Numero uno katong sa yuta an tinuod nga reporma sa yuta or a rural development. Dili lang rural development ang gihimo pagpalayas man sa atong mga igsuon pinaagi, una ang katong inquiry mga lantong version nga sa pag pabalay mao pud ang atong mga urban poor imbes mipahiluna sa affordable or di maka palibre nga pabalay, mao ning pasangilan sa aning kanunay gabaha labi na sa mga urban cities," Paglinawan said.

(Almost none of the most important issues have been fulfilled, such as genuine land reform or rural development. Not only has rural development not been done, but our brothers/sisters have been evicted, and the government has built fake versions of housing for our urban poor instead of providing affordable or free housing, which is the cause of the constant flooding, especially in urban cities.)

Greg Perez of Piston Cebu also gave a failing grade to the administration's efforts, citing problems related to public transportation and the alarming number of victims of violence and displacement.

“Kung graduhan namo ang administrasyon niya bagsak man gyud ang among ihatag sa iyaha tungod sa sukwahi ang nahitabo,” Perez said.

(If we grade the administration, we will definitely give it a failing grade.)

Perez cited that around 44,000 families of urban poor and military operations have been displaced nationwide.

Bebe Allere of the Urban Poor Women's League raised concerns about the ongoing demolitions affecting urban communities.

“Samtang gihulda mi sa demolisyon, wala mi klarong trabaho, wala mi klarong kita,” Allere said.

(While we are being threatened with demolition, we have no clear jobs, we have no clear income.)

Despite the resident’s struggles, the government proceeded with demolitions without considering their well-being, she said.

“Bisan naa’y bata nga bag-ong gianak ug nay masakitnon, ila gyud na ipa-demolish basta lang mulusot ang pondo kay tukuron nila ang kondominyom,” she said.

(Even if there are newborn or sick people, they will still continue the demolition so they can build condominiums.)

“Grabe gyud ilang atake sa mga urban poor, dili gyud na sila malooy basta matuman lang ilang balaod,” she added.

(Their attack on the urban poor is really severe and they will not show mercy as long as their rules are obeyed.)

In response to the administration's failures, various sectors, including workers, urban poor, students and drivers, are planning to hold a rally on July 22, 2024 at Fuente Osmeña.

"Ang dagway ani nga rally ig presentar namo ang People's Sona. Sa buntag pa lang, among i-presentar na ang tinuod gyud nga kahimtang sa katawhan,” said Paglinawan.

(The purpose of this rally is to present the People's Sona. So in the morning, we will present the true state of the people.) (Rachel Gabiola and Jessa Magbutay, NWSSU interns)