Marcos: Adopt green transformation in tourism

PRESIDENT Ferdinand Marcos Jr. raised on Friday, June 28, 2024, the importance of a sustainable tourism economy through adoption of sustainable practices.

"We must go green in the transformation of our product and services as the solution to address climate change, resource preservation, and long-term industry sustainability," he said during the opening ceremony of the 36th Joint Meeting of the UN Tourism Commission for East Asia and the Pacific and the UN Tourism Commission for South Asia at Sheraton Cebu Mactan, Punta Engaño, Lapu-Lapu City on Friday morning.

He stressed the adoption of sustainable practices to protect the ecology and nature but also local cultures.

Marcos also believes that education plays a significant role in the development of various industries

"We need to raise the standards and practices in this crucial sector by investing in education, training, and skills upgrading of all the personnel who are working in this industry," Marcos said.

“We will require experts and professionals from different fields to come and help to make tourism a meaningful and educational and Impactful experience not only for our tourists but also for our stakeholders,” he added.

From January to March of this year, according to Marcos, the Philippines reached 2.9 million international tourists.

"These highlight the robust recovery and continued appeal of our country as a top travel destination," he said.

"In 2023, the share of Tourism Direct Gross Value Added to the Philippine economy amounted to 8.6 percent of our GDP or P2.09 trillion, which roughly amounts to 35 billion US dollars. This is an impressive increase of 48 percent compared to our previous year’s numbers,” he added.

According to Marcos, these figures "mark the highest record in growth in gross value added in tourism since the year 2000."

Education and Product Development through Green Transformation in Tourism was among discussions of the 36th Joint Meeting of the UN Tourism Commission for East Asia and the Pacific and the UN Tourism Commission for South Asia. (Ardershir Morales, HNU intern/With EHP)