Marcos appoints Cebu guv as RDC 7 chair; Baricuatro accepts role

PRESIDENT Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has appointed Cebu Governor Pamela Baricuatro as chairperson of the Regional Development Council in Central Visayas (RDC 7).

A letter from the Office of the President dated October 24, 2025 and signed by Executive Secretary Lucas Bersamin stated that Baricuatro’s appointment will be effective for a three-year term, coinciding with her tenure as a local elective official.

The letter was addressed to Socioeconomic Planning Secretary Arsenio Balisacan, who was also directed to notify and furnish Baricuatro with her appointment papers within seven days of receiving the directive.

The document was received by the Neda Central Receiving Unit on Monday, October 27.

Baricuatro’s appointment came after she earlier withdrew her nomination for the RDC 7 chairmanship to endorse Cebu City Mayor Nestor Archival, citing her decision was made “for the sake of unity,” as reported by SunStar Cebu on August 28.

Despite her earlier endorsement, Malacañang’s official appointment has now confirmed Baricuatro as the RDC 7 chairperson.

In an ambush interview with the media on Tuesday, October 28, 2025, Baricuatro expressed her gratitude and surprise over the appointment, saying she had just learned of the development.