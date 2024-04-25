Marcos appoints ex-BOC Cebu official as Finance usec

THE former Bureau of Customs (BOC)-Port of Cebu district collector has been appointed as Finance undersecretary by President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., forming part of a team that is tasked with assisting Finance Secretary Ralph Recto in overseeing the government’s fiscal matters.

Charlito Martin Mendoza, who took his oath of office before Recto in Manila on Wednesday, April 24, 2024, will lead the Revenue Operations Group of the department.

The BOC-Port of Cebu, in a statement Thursday, April 25, expressed elation over its former chief’s appointment to the Department of Finance (DOF).

Mendoza served as the district collector from July 2019 to October 2022. During his tenure, he implemented initiatives to improve border protection, stakeholder collaboration and pandemic economic recovery.

According to the BOC-Port of Cebu, Mendoza achieved the highest-recorded monthly surplus of P1.134 billion in September 2022, ultimately exceeding that year’s revenue target by over P5 billion, marking the highest annual surplus in the Port’s history.

Current Port of Cebu District Collector Romeo Allan Rosales, in a statement, described Mendoza as a “valuable addition to the DOF who will champion the revenue collection districts of both the BIR (Bureau of Internal Revenue) and BOC to help ensure that the department’s tax collection operations are efficient and effective.”

Mendoza was among Marcos’ three appointed undersecretaries that completed Recto’s team.

Mendoza will oversee the operations of the BIR and the BOC, which play a crucial role in ensuring that the government meets its annual revenue collection targets, according to the DOF.

The other two appointees are Domini Velasquez, who will lead the Office of the Chief Economist and Renato Reside Jr., who will lead the Fiscal Policy and Monitoring Group. / KAL