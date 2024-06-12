Marcos approves cash allowance for pregnant, lactating moms

PRESIDENT Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. has ordered the expansion of the coverage of the Pantawid Pamilyang Pilipino Program (4Ps) by including pregnant and lactating women to ensure the health of the children in their first 1,000 days.

Marcos presided over on Tuesday, June 11, 2024, a sectoral meeting with the National Economic and Development Authority (Neda), Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD), Department of Health and other concerned agencies that presented their respective studies and recommendations on reforming the 4Ps cash grants.

It includes granting qualified pregnant and lactating moms a cash allowance during the first 1,000 days of their children's lives to ensure that they seek the necessary health services to prevent malnutrition and stunting.

It is in response to Marcos’ order to study the adjustments in the 4Ps cash grants to address health gaps in the system and help beneficiaries keep up with inflation.

“Okay. Yes. Let’s do that. On the first 1,000 days of a child’s life, bring the mother, the family into the system. That’s really good,” Marcos said.

The DSWD and the Neda were tasked to come up with the final numbers and forward them to the President so that the necessary adjustments could be made in distributing the cash grants.

Under the current program, a 4Ps beneficiary-family receives daycare and elementary grant of P300 per child per month for ten months, conditional on their child’s school attendance; P500 per child per month for ten months for junior high school with the same conditionality on their child’s school attendance and P700 per child per month for ten months for senior high school with the same condition.

Beneficiaries also receive P750 per month per household for 12 months, provided that their children aged two to 14 undergo growth development and monitoring, deworming, and attend family development sessions.(TPM/SunStar Philippines)