PRESIDENT Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. has arrived in Cebu for the 36th Joint meeting of the United Nations (UN) Tourism Commission for East Asia and the Pacific and UN Tourism Commission for South Asia, which is held on Friday, June 28, at the Sheraton Mactan in Lapu-Lapu City.

Among the attendees include Tourism Secretary Christina Garcia-Frasco, Secretary General of UN Tourism Zurab Pololikashvili and other government officials from Cebu.

The meeting will cover various topics, such as the nation's tourism developments, World Tourism Day preparations, tourism education, Product Development through Green Transformation Tourism, the status of its affiliate membership, and the analysis of public-private alliances.

The Joint UN Tourism in Cebu is part of a nationwide effort to support and promote food in the Philippines, benefiting a range of industries such as traders, farmers, fishers, and others. (ANV, TPT)