Marcos assures Cebuanos: We are not leaving until you recover

PRESIDENT Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has assured Cebuanos that the National Government will remain in the province until all affected communities have fully recovered from the devastation left by Typhoon Tino.

In his statement on Friday, November 7, 2025, Marcos expressed his condolences to the families of those who died in the disaster, many of whom were swept away by flash floods after river defenses failed to contain the overwhelming volume of water.

“We will help them recover and get back on their feet. As long as the National Government is needed, we will be here. We are not leaving,” he told the media Friday.

He emphasized that the widespread destruction was mainly caused by severe flooding, not strong winds, and noted that several evacuation centers collapsed after being inundated.

The Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) has taken the lead in distributing food packs, drinking water, and medicines to affected residents, while medical teams have been deployed to assist the injured and displaced.

Marcos also confirmed the release of financial assistance — P5,000 for households with damaged houses and P10,000 for those whose homes were destroyed — to help families begin rebuilding while awaiting relocation.

He acknowledged that many of the affected families lived in no-build zones and will have to be relocated.

The National Government, he said, is working with local government units to identify safe relocation sites and provide temporary shelters in the meantime.

Engineering teams from the Department of Public Works and Highways are also inspecting damaged roads and bridges, with at least two to three major road sections found unsafe or heavily eroded.

Marcos urged local officials to remain vigilant as another weather disturbance is being monitored, though forecasts indicate it may not cross the Visayas. (EHP)