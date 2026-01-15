Marcos boosts Cebu hospital with P5M aid

THE Cebu Provincial Hospital (CPH) in Balamban received a P5 million financial boost and new medical equipment, an upgrade expected to expand services for patients in remote communities.

Hospital officials said the grant from the Office of the President is earmarked for facility upgrades. Additionally, the Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office (PCSO) turned over 20 wheelchairs and P60,000 worth of medicines to the facility.

Other provincial facilities also benefited from the equipment rollout. CPH-Bogo City, CPH-Danao City, Daanbantayan District Hospital, and Juan B. Dosado Memorial Hospital in Sogod each received new X-ray and ultrasound machines. These tools are expected to improve early diagnosis and reduce the need for patient referrals to Cebu City hospitals.

During his visit to the Balamban hospital on Thursday, Jan. 15, 2026, President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. observed the implementation of “zero balance billing” under the Philippine Health Insurance Corporation (PhilHealth). This program allows qualified patients to be discharged without paying out-of-pocket fees.

Under the 2026 national budget, the government has allocated P17.39 billion for zero balance billing. Health Secretary Teodoro Herbosa previously noted that an additional P1 billion would fund the program’s expansion to select secondary and tertiary local government hospitals.

As part of the visit, Marcos also launched the Guaranteed and Accessible Medications for Outpatient Treatment (Gamot) program in Cebu, further expanding access to essential medicines for Cebuanos. / EHP