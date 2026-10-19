Marcos boosts jobs, investments

PRESIDENT Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. advanced efforts to attract foreign investments, expand employment, strengthen disaster preparedness, and boost international partnerships during his engagements this week.

Marcos returned from a working visit to Singapore, with investment commitments and expanded cooperation in logistics, energy, and technology. He also directed government agencies to intensify preparations for El Niño and led initiatives to boost employment, logistics, and green mobility.

Attracting investments

During the 24th Global CEO Conference in Singapore, Marcos promoted the Philippines as a strategic investment destination and highlighted expansion plans involving FedEx, Mitsubishi Corp., and Vena Energy.

These include FedEx’s gateway hub expansion, Mitsubishi Corp.’s US$700 million investment in Ayala Corp., and Vena Energy’s planned energy expansion.

Marcos also explored cooperation in nuclear science, research, and safety during a visit to the Singapore Nuclear Research and Safety Institute. He met Singaporean Prime Minister Lawrence Wong to reaffirm bilateral cooperation on Association of Southeast Asian Nations priorities.

Intensifying El Niño preparations

After his return, he convened key government agencies at Malacañan Palace to strengthen preparations for El Niño and protect food and water supplies, agricultural production, energy resources, and essential health services.

He directed agencies to strengthen coordination on food security, water and irrigation management, and adequate energy and fuel supplies. He also stressed preparedness, cooperation, and timely public information to cushion the impact on communities and livelihoods.

Expanding employment opportunities

Marcos led the launch of seven innovations under the Department of Labor and Employment’s Tulong Panghanapbuhay sa Ating Disadvantaged Workers program in Lapu-Lapu City, Cebu.

The initiatives — SkillPass, Tropa Negosyo Trabaho, Sagip — Trabaho, kaHANAP, Match Fund LGU, Tulong-Aral, and Trabahong-Dagat—aim to help disadvantaged workers transition to skills development, sustainable livelihoods, and long-term employment.

At the 2026 National Public Employment Service Office Congress, also held in Lapu-Lapu City, Marcos emphasized addressing skills mismatch and linking training programs with labor market demands.

Boosting logistics and green mobility

During the opening of the United Parcel Service International Air Hub at Clark International Airport in Pampanga last week, Marcos said the more than US$80 million investment on the 30,000-square-meter facility can process up to 15,000 packages per hour and is 15 times larger than UPS’ previous Clark hub. It is expected to support 170 weekly flight segments and has generated nearly 600 jobs.

The hub features automated sorting systems, temperature-controlled areas, and advanced tracking technology to support time-sensitive shipments. / PNA