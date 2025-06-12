Marcos calls vigilance vs. fake news on Independence Day

PRESIDENT Ferdinand Marcos Jr. marked the 127th Proclamation of Philippine Independence by calling for vigilance against “fake news and misinformation,” which he labeled “banes of our freedom.”

During the ceremony held at Quirino Grandstand in Manila, he urged Filipinos to stay vigilant and seek truth.

“Unceasing lies — fake news and misinformation — these are the banes of our freedom,” Marcos said.

He emphasized honoring heroes by upholding freedom, pursuing excellence, and contributing to national progress.

VP Sara’s message

In a separate event, Vice President Sara Duterte highlighted freedom as a product of love for country and heroism against oppression.

She warned against corruption, abuse, drugs and poverty as threats to liberty.

“Let us not surrender this freedom to traitors and those who have no compassion for our people and our country,” Duterte said.

Meanwhile, in Cebu:

* Sixty-three inmates were released under the good conduct time allowance program in Mandaue City, marking a fresh start on Independence Day.

Jail Warden John Conrad Basilio said the inmates earned early release through good behavior and participation in rehabilitation programs.

Most released were serving drug-related sentences but showed reform and helped maintain peace inside the jail.

* Cebu City Acting Mayor Donaldo “Dondon” Hontiveros led flag-raising at Plaza Sugbo, urging public servants to lead with integrity and honor ancestors’ legacy.

* In Lapu-Lapu City, outgoing Mayor Junard “Ahong” Chan and Vice Mayor Celedonio Sitoy spoke on sacrifices for freedom and ongoing challenges like political division and economic hardship.

“We have yet to achieve the freedom we long for. Our people remain divided, especially in politics. Our economy is struggling, and the poor are becoming even poorer,” Sitoy said.

Why Independence Day matters

The Philippines celebrates its hard-won independence while facing modern challenges like misinformation and social inequality. Leaders call for truth, unity and reform to protect and advance freedom.

Independence Day is both a celebration and a call to action — to fight fake news, uphold integrity and support those striving for second chances. / TPM, CAV, CNU INTERN DIVINE GRACE BENDANILLO, DPC