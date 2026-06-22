Marcos, Dizon check progress of repairs on delayed Metro Cebu Expressway section

PRESIDENT Ferdinand Marcos Jr. and Department of Public Works and Highways Secretary Vince Dizon inspected on Monday, June 22, 2026, Segment 3A of the Metro Cebu Expressway (MCE) where a portion of the slope is cleared due to observed landslides in the past years.

In a report from SunStar Cebu on January 28, the National Government set a strict June deadline to finish repairs on the landslide-damaged road section in City of Naga.

The DPWH maintains supervision over the P1.9-billion Segment 3A, and the agency is funding the remaining P100 million in repair costs through the national budget.

While the National Government covers this specific segment, the Cebu Provincial Government took over other sections of the expressway to fund them through future public-private partnerships.

Segment 3A is a 4.55-kilometer portion of the 56.94-kilometer MCE that will connect City of Naga to Danao City. Despite its short length, the segment has been delayed for years.

Construction started in 2018. In October 2023, part of the road in Barangay Cantao-an collapsed, raising safety concerns and causing work to stop. (CDF)