Marcos gets zero marks ahead of 3rd state address

PRESIDENT Ferdinand Marcos Jr. still has to deliver his third State of the Nation Address (Sona) two days from now, but various civil society leaders have given him a failing grade and urged him to address several issues involving the environment, urban poor and public transportation.

Jaime Paglinawan, leader of Bagong Alyansang Makabayan Central Visayas, gave the Marcos administration a zero mark, saying the latter failed to address the lack of genuine land reform and rural development, inadequate affordable housing for the urban poor, displacement of families due to demolitions and military operations, and public transportation problems.

“Sa akong tan-aw sa karon sa ikatulo ka State of the Nation Address ni President Marcos Jr. mohatag mig grado niya nga palpak (In my view, for the third State of the Nation Address of President Marcos Jr., we will give him a failing grade),” Paglinawan said on Thursday, July 18.

Marcos will deliver his third Sona on July 22, 2024, before the joint session of Congress, and he is expected to deliver updates on the agriculture sector, particularly concerning food prices and commitments to reduce these costs. He is also expected to include in his speech the country’s economic progress.

The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) reported that the June 2024 inflation rate in the Philippines decreased to 3.7 percent, down from 3.9 percent in May 2024.

The central bank said this decline marks a significant easing after several months of rising inflation, with the year-to-date average inflation standing at 3.5 percent, which remains within the government’s target range of two to four percent. In June 2023, the inflation rate was notably higher at 5.4 percent.

Transport sector

In the public transportation sector, the Marcos leadership failed to provide any effective solutions to the sector’s problems, according to Greg Perez, leader of the Cebu chapter of transport group Pagkakaisa ng mga Samahan ng Tsuper at Opereytor Nationwide or Piston.

Perez also gave a zero mark to the President for continuing the government’s push for the Public Utility Vehicle Modernization Program (PUVMP), which he said relies heavily on imported vehicles instead of developing local ones.

However, the Piston Cebu leader clarified that their group is not against PUVMP, but they want an affordable and accessible mass transportation system.

Traditional jeepneys cost between P200,000 and P400,000, while imported modern PUVs cost P2 million to P3 million or more, depending on the model, size and brand.

Environment

Teoderico Navea, convenor of the Philippine Movement for Climate Justice-Cebu Chapter, called on the Marcos administration to seriously address environmental protection and the climate crisis.

Navea, in an interview on Friday, July 19, said Cebu is vulnerable to climate change.

“Kon maguba ang atong kinaiyahan, unsa na man lang ang source sa panginabuhi sa mga sector nga naa sa ubos which is dependent aning mga tourist sites (If our environment is destroyed, what will be the source of livelihood for the sectors that depend on these tourist sites)? There should be clear and sustainable solutions,” he said.

Demolitions

Bebe Allere of the Urban Poor Women’s League expressed concerns over ongoing demolitions affecting urban communities.

“While we are being threatened with demolition, we have no clear jobs, we have no clear income,” Allere said.

In response to these issues, various sectors including workers, urban poor, students, and drivers are planning a rally on July 22, to reiterate their demands.

