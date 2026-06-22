Marcos guarantees budget for Mananga Dam to fight Cebu floods

CEBU’s long-standing battle with severe flooding is finally getting a massive shield. President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. announced on Monday, June 22, 2026, that a new 70-meter dam project along the Mananga River is officially guaranteed a spot in the 2027 National Expenditure Program (NEP).

During his visit to the Mananga River Flood Mitigation Structure in Talisay City—which spans the barangays of San Isidro, Lawaan II, Mohon, Dumlog, and Biasong—President Marcos assured residents that the funding would remain completely safe throughout the upcoming government budget debates.

"Mayroon tayong plano na maglagay ng dam sa taas dito sa Mananga River. It is a 70-meter dam. Ilalagay na namin. Nasa NEP na for 2027, naka-budget na. Titiyakin na natin na hindi magagalaw ang budget na iyon pagdating sa budget process," Marcos said. "Doon na natin haharangin sa taas ang tubig."

(We have a plan to build a dam upstream along the Mananga River. It is a 70-meter dam. We will push through with it. It is already included in the 2027 NEP and has been budgeted. We will ensure that the allocation remains untouched during the budget process. We will stop the water upstream.)

Part of a bigger plan for Cebu's major rivers

The proposed Mananga River dam is not a standalone project. It is actually part of a larger, long-term engineering strategy to protect Metro Cebu from future disasters. The full plan involves widening river channels and building water impounding systems across Cebu's three major river systems: Mananga, Cotcot, and Butuanon.

"I think it's an opportunity also na mabanggit na yung dam projects. Kung maaalala ninyo, tatlo ang malalaking ilog dito sa Cebu at kapag bumababa ang tubig, dumadaan ito sa mga ilog na iyon," Marcos explained in a statement shared by Radio Television Malacañang.

(“I think it's also an opportunity to mention the dam projects. If you recall, there are three major rivers in Cebu, and when water flows down, it passes through those rivers.”)

A 30-year waiting game

This major infrastructure plan comes after the devastating aftermath of typhoon Tino, which hit the region on Nov. 4, 2025. The typhoon triggered severe flash floods that wiped out many homes along the riverbanks.

Interestingly, the Mananga dam project is not a new idea. It was first proposed 30 years ago by a Norwegian consultant. However, the project never started because it was too expensive and lacked a financial guarantee from the National Government.

It was brought up again in the 2017 Metro Cebu Integrated Flood and Drainage Master Plan. Still, the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) never funded it, leaving it pushed aside alongside 11 other proposed dams in Metro Cebu—until now.

Ongoing repairs offer immediate relief

Before making the big announcement about the dam, President Marcos personally inspected the ongoing rehabilitation work on the Mananga River Flood Mitigation Structure.

The DPWH started emergency repairs just three weeks after the 2025 typhoon disaster. They have been using gabions—which are large wire mesh baskets filled with rocks—to reinforce and stabilize the crumbling riverbanks. Workers expect to finish this emergency repair phase by the end of July 2026.

"Hindi na masyadong mabilis ang takbo ng tubig, ngayon napakalaking bagay. Itutuloy namin, hindi pa tapos ito. We will still continue to repair and redesign the flood control here," President Marcos said.

(“The water no longer flows as rapidly, and that is a big help. We will continue the work because this is not yet finished. We will keep repairing and redesigning the flood control system here.”)

Looking ahead to a safer Cebu

By securing the budget for the 70-meter Mananga dam, the national government is finally taking a definitive step toward solving Cebu's decades-old flooding problem. As the emergency riverbank repairs wrap up next month, local residents can look forward to the construction of a permanent defense system designed to protect their families, homes, and futures from future storms. CDF