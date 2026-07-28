Marcos hails Eala, Filipinas 11

MANILA – President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. on Monday, July 27, 2026, expressed pride in the recent achievements of rising tennis star Alex Eala and the Philippine Women’s National football team, which is set to compete in the Fifa Women’s World Cup.

In his 5th State of the Nation Address (Sona), President Marcos said he hopes the recent success of the country’s top female athletes will inspire more Filipinos to take up tennis, football, and other sports.

“Sa nag-uumapaw nating suporta kay Alex Eala, sana ay marami ang maengganyo para matuto at maglaro hindi lamang ng tennis kundi ng iba pang sport. Sa halimbawa ng Filipinas women’s football team, sana rin ay mas sumikat pa ang football sa ating bansa at marami ang maglaro,” the President said.

(To our overflowing support for Alex Eala, I hope that many will be inspired to learn and play not just tennis but other sports. Also, taking an example from the Filipinas women’s football team, I also hope that football will become more famous in our country and many will play)

A week after Spain won the men’s World Cup 2026 against Argentina, the President said he longs for the day when the Philippine Men’s National football team also makes it to the quadrennial event.

“Balang araw, baka makasali na ang Pilipinas sa (Someday, maybe the Philippines will qualify for the) Fifa World Cup,” he shared his wish.

Marcos also took pride in saying that his administration tripled its support for Philippine sports.

“Hindi lamang dahil sa aliw na hatid nito, kundi para sa kalusugan (It’s not just because of the entertainment it brings, but also for health),” Marcos said.

The Philippine Football Federation (PFF) thanked the President for acknowledging the football achievements in his SONA.

“Sama-sama nating iangat ang Pilipinas sa global stage ng football (Let us work together to elevate the Philippines on the global football stage),” the PFF said in a statement posted on its Facebook page. / PNA