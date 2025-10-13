Marcos launches Presidential Filipinnovation Awards to spur innovation-led growth

THE government is strengthening its push for an innovation-driven economy with the creation of the Presidential Filipinnovation Awards, a new national program recognizing outstanding Filipino innovators and enterprises contributing to the country’s economic progress.

President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. signed Executive Order (EO) 99 on Oct. 6, 2025, establishing the annual awards to honor Filipino individuals and enterprises whose products or services are in the early stages of commercialization. The initiative is anchored on Republic Act No. 11293, or the Philippine Innovation Act, which promotes innovation as a cornerstone of sustainable and inclusive development.

Welcome development

The Department of Economy, Planning and Development (DepDev) lauded the President’s move, describing it as a significant step toward fostering a competitive, knowledge-based and innovatin-led economy.

“This initiative highlights the vital role of innovation in shaping a more dynamic, competitive, and inclusive economy,” said DepDev Secretary Arsenio M. Balisacan, in a separate statement. “We thank President Marcos for institutionalizing this recognition, which will inspire more Filipino individuals and enterprises to innovate for economic development.”

Envisioned to be the country’s most prestigious innovation competition, the Presidential Filipinnovation Awards will provide a platform to showcase Filipino ingenuity, connect innovators with investors and industry partners, and strengthen collaboration across government, academe, and the private sector.

Awardees will receive a medallion and plaque bearing the presidential seal and citation, along with grants, mentorship, and opportunities to join international innovation events. The awards will be conferred by the President or the Executive Secretary, by authority of the President.

The National Innovation Council (NIC) will oversee the awards program through a Selection Committee and Board of Judges at both national and regional levels to ensure transparency and merit-based selection. The NIC has 15 days from the EO’s effectivity to release implementing guidelines detailing the competition’s structure, stages, and benefits for winners.

DepDev noted that the Presidential Filipinnovation Awards complements the country’s improving global innovation standing. The Philippines recently climbed to 50th place out of 139 economies in the 2025 Global Innovation Index (GII)—its highest ranking to date.

The first national competition will be held on Nov. 5–6, 2025, featuring 15 finalists who will pitch their innovations before the national board of judges and a live audience. Five innovators will be named the first-ever Presidential Filipinnovation Awardees, marking a milestone in the country’s drive to turn homegrown ideas into market-ready, game-changing solutions. / KOC