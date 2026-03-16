Marcos leads inauguration of Mactan Expo in Cebu

KNOWN as the first two-level stand-alone convention center in Cebu, the Mactan Expo was officially inaugurated on Monday, March 16, 2026, at The Mactan Newtown in Lapu-Lapu City.

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., who led the inauguration, said the new facility is expected to strengthen tourism and business activities in the country.

In his speech, Marcos said the convention center is designed to host large-scale international events, including the upcoming Asean Summit 2026 scheduled in May.

The convention center features a pillar-free main plenary hall that can accommodate more than 2,500 guests.

Kevin Tan, president and chief executive officer of Alliance Global Group, said the infrastructure project was completed in less than two years.

Tan said the facility is expected to open more opportunities for tourism, business and investments in the country.

Located within The Mactan Newtown, the convention center features spacious pre-function areas and exclusive VIP rooms designed for high-level meetings.

The facility is expected to serve as a premier hub for Meetings, Incentives, Conventions and Exhibitions (MICE) in the region.

The Mactan Expo also offers direct access to nearby resorts and is located about 10 minutes from the Mactan-Cebu International Airport.

Among those present during the inauguration were Lapu-Lapu City Mayor Ma. Cynthia “Cindi” King-Chan, Lone District Representative Junard “Ahong” Chan, Vice Mayor Celedonio Sitoy, and members of the City Council. (DPC)