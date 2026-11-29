MORE than 177,000 pensioners in Central Visayas are expected to receive their 13th-month pensions in December, based on October 2026 data from the Social Security System (SSS).

The SSS data obtained by SunStar Cebu showed that the agency’s branches in Cebu and Bohol recorded 177,379 pensioners as of October, including 177,147 Social Security pensioners and 232 Employees’ Compensation pensioners.

The SSS said it will begin releasing P45.26 billion in 13th-month and regular December pensions to more than 4.1 million pensioners nationwide on Tuesday, Dec. 1.

Pensioners by branch

The Cebu branch recorded the most pensioners, with 37,576, followed by Tagbilaran City in Bohol with 36,192 and Lapu-Lapu City with 25,545.

Talisay City had 19,917 pensioners, followed by Toledo City with 19,537 and Mandaue City with 15,141.

Bogo City recorded 9,112 pensioners, followed by Danao City with 8,772 and the Cebu-North Reclamation Area branch with 5,587.

The figures cover retirement, death and disability pensions under Social Security, as well as death and disability pensions under employees’ compensation.

Payment schedule

SSS president and chief executive officer Victor Alfonso Limlingan said in a statement that the agency will credit the payments in two batches during the first week of December.

“This is our way of giving back to our pensioners, who contributed to the System during their productive years. We hope this additional benefit brings joy and relief to them and their families this Christmas,” he said.

The first batch, scheduled for Dec. 1, will cover about 2.39 million pensioners and total P25.33 billion. The second batch will cover about 1.7 million pensioners, with P19.88 billion due to be credited on Dec. 4.

The SSS said it will also release about P28.81 million to about 3,798 pensioners through banks outside PesoNet or by check.

Pensioners who use banks outside PesoNet will receive their payments on Dec. 4, while the SSS has asked the Philippine Postal Corp. to speed up delivery of checks to beneficiaries’ registered addresses.

Pensioners who took the first 18 months of their pension in advance will also receive their 13th-month pension on Friday, Dec. 4.

The SSS will automatically credit the payments to the accounts of retirement, disability and survivor pensioners who receive their benefits electronically.

Higher payouts

Limlingan said this year’s 13th-month and December pension payouts are higher than in 2025 after the SSS began rolling out the second round of increases under its Pension Reform Program in June 2026.

Monthly pensions rose by 10 percent for retirement and disability pensioners and by five percent for those receiving death or survivor pensions.

The SSS has paid 13th-month pensions since December 1988.

Retirement and survivor pensioners receive the equivalent of one month’s regular pension, while pensioners with total disabilities receive the same amount as their regular monthly pension, excluding the medical allowance.

Children who receive dependents’ pensions also qualify, while pensioners with partial disabilities may qualify if their pension period is at least 12 months. / DPC