Marcos plans Sabo dams for Metro Cebu flood control

TO PREVENT another devastating flashfloods, the national government eyes establishing Sabo-designed dams and infrastructure into the several major waterways in Metro Cebu to control the downflow of large volumes of water to the lowland, President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. said on Friday, November 21, 2025.

For the second time this month, Marcos visited Cebu Island, where he oversaw the launch of the administration's Oplan Kontra Baha Metro Cebu initiative at the mouth of the Subangdaku River in Barangay Subangdaku, Mandaue City.

Marcos told reporters that the Sabo-designed dams will be built in upland areas and mountain barangays along major rivers to reduce the strong flow of water and sediment downstream.

"Yung mga Sabo dam o mga mali-liit na dam na itatayo mula sa bundok magsisimula ay kinokontrol yung takbo ng tubig" said Marcos.

He explained that these structures—small but critical—will help prevent destructive flash floods like the one brought by Typhoon Tino to Cebu on November 4, which resulted in massive property damage and casualties.

He added that hydrologists will determine where additional structures should be placed.

The administration is seeking additional budget support to install these structures across multiple watersheds, complementing ongoing dredging operations carried out by national agencies, local governments, and private-sector partners.

Marcos emphasized that upstream controls must work hand-in-hand with dredging efforts in the seven major rivers across Metro Cebu, noting that years of silt buildup and obstructed channels have significantly heightened flood risks in the metropolis. (EHP)