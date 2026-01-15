Marcos pledges government support to families of Binaliw landfill collapse victims

PRESIDENT Ferdinand Marcos Jr. assured the families of the victims of the Barangay Binaliw landfill collapse in Cebu City of the government’s continued support and commitment to accountability.

Marcos offered prayers and solidarity for the victims of the tragic incident, which occurred on January 8, 2026, during the ceremonial naming and delivery of the world’s first methanol dual-fuel Kamsarmax bulk carrier at the West Cebu Estate Industrial Economic Zone in Balamban, Cebu, on Thursday, January 15, 2026.

“Before we start, let us observe a moment of silence for the victims of the landfill incident in Barangay Binaliw, Cebu City, last January 8,” Marcos said. “As search and rescue operations continue, we offer our prayers for the souls of the departed and strength to their grieving families.”

“Please be assured that the government is taking all necessary measures to ensure safety, transparency, accountability, and compassionate assistance,” he added.

As of Thursday morning, the death toll from the incident has risen to 22, while 18 victims are being treated in hospitals and 14 remain missing.

The Department of Environment and Natural Resources has issued an immediate cease-and-desist order to the operator of the Binaliw sanitary landfill in Cebu City following the fatal trash slide. (EHP)