Marcos raises corn import quota to curb feed costs

THE government is allowing an additional 280,000 metric tons (MT) of corn imports to help stabilize animal feed prices and prevent higher production costs from pushing up pork and poultry prices, as the country prepares for a potentially strong El Niño.

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. increased the Minimum Access Volume (MAV) for corn to 500,000 MT from 220,000 MT for 2026 under Executive Order (EO) 129, signed on Monday, Oct. 26, 2026.

The Department of Agriculture (DA) welcomed the increase, saying it would help cushion the impact of a “very strong” El Niño and lower feed costs for the livestock industry.

Agriculture Secretary Francisco Tiu Laurel Jr. said the additional import allocation was determined through consultations with industry stakeholders and the private sector.

“The volume was determined through public consultations with the industry and private sector. This is also part of the preparations for El Niño,” Laurel said.

The order cited a projected yellow corn supply deficit of about 1.422 million MT from March to December, attributed to constraints on domestic production and rising agricultural input costs.

Higher fertilizer, fuel, freight and other production expenses, along with weather-related risks, including the potential effects of El Niño, could further widen the supply gap, the EO stated.

Corn is a major ingredient in livestock and poultry feeds. A shortage could increase feed costs, raising production expenses for hog and poultry raisers and putting upward pressure on retail prices of pork and poultry products.

The additional import allocation is intended to supplement domestic supply and meet the requirements of qualified feed millers and manufacturers, as well as farmers, farmers’ cooperatives and associations producing feeds for their own livestock and poultry operations.

The MAV Management Committee recommended activating the MAV Plus Mechanism to allow additional corn imports as a temporary measure to support domestic feed production and stabilize prices.

Under the EO, the committee must issue implementing guidelines within 30 days from the order’s effectivity to ensure the fair and transparent allocation and distribution of the additional 280,000 MT.

The guidelines must also ensure that the imports remain a temporary and carefully managed measure to supplement domestic supply, stabilize feed prices and protect consumers.

Under Republic Act 8178, or the Agricultural Tariffication Act, as amended, the President may propose adjustments to the MAV to Congress during supply shortages or abnormal price increases. Such proposals are deemed approved if Congress fails to act within 15 days of receipt.

Marcos submitted the proposed increase to Congress on Sept. 29. The EO said the proposal was deemed approved after Congress took no substantive action within the prescribed period.

EO 129 takes effect immediately upon publication in the Official Gazette or a newspaper of general circulation. / KOC with PNA report