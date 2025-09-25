Marcos rallies support

MANILA – President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. directed all government agencies to support the Philippine Sports Commission (PSC) in leading the nationwide celebration of the 50th anniversary of the “Thrilla in Manila,” the historic 1975 heavyweight boxing clash between Muhammad Ali and Joe Frazier.

Through Memorandum Circular (MC) 99 signed Tuesday, Sept. 23, 2025, Executive Secretary Lucas Bersamin said the commemoration from Oct. 26 to 31 would highlight a sporting and cultural milestone that “placed the Philippines on the global stage” and remains one of the most legendary bouts in boxing history.

“All government agencies and instrumentalities, including government-owned or -controlled corporations, are hereby directed, and all LGUs, nongovernment organizations and the private sector, are hereby encouraged, to extend full support and assistance to PSC in the successful celebration of the 50th Anniversary of Thrilla in Manila,” the circular read.

Held at the Araneta Coliseum on Oct. 1, 1975, the Ali-Frazier showdown is almost universally regarded as one of the best and most brutal fights in boxing history.

Ali won by corner retirement after Frazier’s chief second, Eddie Futch, asked the referee to stop the fight at the end of the 14th round. The clash capped the fighters’ three-bout rivalry, which Ali took, 2–1.

The bout was supported by the President’s father and namesake, the late former president Ferdinand E. Marcos Sr.

The Palace said the golden anniversary celebration requires the active involvement of both the government and private sector to honor its sporting and cultural significance.

As the state sports agency, the PSC is mandated to set the direction for the event and collaborate with other agencies in promoting Filipino pride through sports.

Boxing icon and former senator Manny Pacquiao recently met with Marcos in Malacañang to gather support for his “Thrilla in Manila 2” boxing card, featuring up-and-coming Filipino fighters.

The fight card will be headlined by WBC minimumweight champion Melvin Jerusalem’s title defense against Siyakholwa Kuse of South Africa and a WBC super-featherweight eliminator between Mark Magsayo and Italy’s Michael Magnesi. / PNA