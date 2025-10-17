Marcos returns to quake-hit Cebu as shift to modular homes begins

WEEKS after a powerful earthquake, northern Cebu residents shift focus from immediate survival to rebuilding. President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.’s visit to Bogo City and San Remigio on Friday, Oct. 17, 2025, inspecting aid and temporary housing, showed the government’s strategy for guiding communities from displacement to stability.

The aftermath of the Sept. 30 magnitude 6.9 quake has triggered a multi-layered response that is common in the disaster-prone Philippines. This approach involves close coordination between the National Government, local government units (LGUs) and humanitarian organizations. Marcos’ visit, 15 days after his initial inspection, is a key part of this playbook, designed to ensure that national directives are being implemented on the ground and to maintain public confidence.

The recovery process typically unfolds in phases:

Immediate relief: Characterized by the distribution of food packs, water, and the setup of temporary shelters like tents.

Transitional stage: The current phase, which involves moving families from emergency tents to more durable structures, such as the modular shelters being built by the Department of Human Settlements and Urban Development (DHSUD).

Permanent recovery: The long-term goal, focused on building permanent housing and restoring livelihoods, which often depends on comprehensive damage and risk assessments.

From tents to transitional homes

The most visible sign of progress is the shift toward more stable housing. While confirming that all displaced families now have some form of shelter, Marcos acknowledged the initial reliance on tents. “I’m happy to report that truly everyone whose house was damaged already has a place to stay, even if it’s just a tent for now,” he said in a mix of Tagalog and English.

The government’s plan, however, moves beyond this with the introduction of modular shelters. A modular shelter is a prefabricated housing unit made from sections — or modules — that are built off-site, then transported and assembled where needed. In disaster response, it usually means a temporary but sturdy structure that can be set up quickly to house displaced families. Each module often includes basic walls, flooring and roofing made of lightweight but durable materials like insulated panels or steel frames.

Compared with tents, modular shelters provide better protection from weather, longer usability and more privacy, though they’re still considered interim housing until permanent homes are built.

In San Remigio, 45 of these shelters have been built by the DHSUD, with each 18-square-meter unit providing a more secure space for up to five people. Bogo City is slated to receive 134 such units. Bogo City Mayor Maria Cielo “Mayel” Martinez explained the phased rollout, noting that San Remigio’s needs were prioritized first as the city already has tents.

Alongside housing, financial assistance is flowing. The Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) is distributing cash aid of P5,000 for partially damaged homes and P10,000 for those completely destroyed, providing families with critical funds to purchase necessities.

Managing life in displacement

While structures are being built, the day-to-day reality for hundreds of families remains life in a large encampment. The Philippine Red Cross (PRC) Tent City in Bogo’s Barangay Cogon houses 162 families, or 894 individuals, creating a complex community that requires careful management to ensure health and safety.

The PRC’s efforts go far beyond providing canvass roofs. Jonas Maco, the camp manager, detailed a system designed to prevent the challenges of communal living from turning into crises. An isolation facility with two tents stands ready to separate anyone who falls ill, a crucial measure to prevent contagion in a crowded environment. Free medical consultations are held daily, attending to 20 to 25 people, mostly pregnant women and the elderly.

Recognizing that recovery is also psychological, the PRC has installed a small pool to help children relax. An LED wall shows educational films, and teachers distribute learning modules to prevent their education from stalling. These efforts address the unseen wounds of a disaster and provide a fragile sense of routine.

What comes next

Despite the visible progress and the President’s commendations for the aid efforts, the path to full recovery remains long and fraught with uncertainty. The PRC itself has cautioned that residents may need to stay in the tent city for an “extended period” while comprehensive risk and hazard assessments of their home villages are completed.

The ongoing nature of the recovery is also reflected in the government’s financial commitments. Asked if the current cash assistance would be the final tranche, Gatchalian said it was “too early to say,” as the agency is awaiting full assessment reports from local governments.

What to watch for next are the speed at which the promised 134 modular shelters in Bogo are constructed and the findings of the final damage assessments. These reports will not only determine future aid but will also shape the long-term strategy for rebuilding a safer, more resilient community in northern Cebu. / CDF, ANV