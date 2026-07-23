Marcos seeks PH-China talk reset

PRESIDENT Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. is seeking a “reset” in the Philippines’ relations with China, telling Chinese Ambassador Jing Quan that he wants recent confrontations in the West Philippine Sea to end and the two countries to pursue better engagement.

Palace Press Officer Claire Castro on Thursday, July 23, 2026, disclosed key details of the President’s 80-minute meeting with the Chinese envoy in Malacañang on Tuesday, a day after the reported assault by members of the China Coast Guard (CCG) on Philippine Navy personnel near Ayungin Shoal.

“Nag-usap sila at ang nais na mangyari dito ng Pangulo ay hindi na maulit ang mga pangyayari at ma-reset sana ang relasyon ng China at ng Pilipinas sa mas magandang pakikipag-ugnayan,” Castro said in a Palace press briefing.

(They talked, and what the President wants to happen here is for the events not to be repeated and to hopefully reset the relationship between China and the Philippines toward better ties.)

Marcos summoned Jing following the latest incident near Ayungin Shoal that left at least two Filipino Navy servicemen injured after CCG personnel confronted them with wooden batons.

The incident follows the circulation of an AI-generated video by Chinese state media depicting Filipinos as “monkeys,” which Philippine government officials vehemently condemned.

Asked whether Beijing assured Manila that similar incidents would not happen again, Castro said she could not discuss the substance of the exchanges.

“Nagkaroon po sila ng exchanges ng views at mga suggestions. Pero kung anuman po iyong napag-usapan nila in detail ay hindi ko po maibabanggit sa inyo,” she said.

(They had exchanges of views and suggestions. However, whatever they discussed in detail, I cannot disclose to you.)

Castro also declined to elaborate on the scope of the “reset” Marcos is seeking, but said it covers issues affecting bilateral ties.

Ayungin agreement dispute

During the briefing, Castro also questioned China’s claim that the Philippines violated a supposed July 2024 arrangement concerning operations at Ayungin Shoal.

When asked about the Chinese ambassador’s statement that Philippine personnel breached an existing understanding, Castro said Malacañang has asked Beijing to produce the document.

She noted that the last agreement publicly discussed involved an alleged “secret deal” concerning the grounded BRP Sierra Madre at Ayungin Shoal, which she stressed was not entered into under the Marcos administration.

“Iyon iyong sinasabing secret deal na hindi dapat gumalaw sa BRP Sierra Madre... Pero hindi iyon deal with President Marcos Jr.,” she said.

(That is the alleged secret deal stating that the BRP Sierra Madre should not be touched... But that was not a deal made with President Marcos Jr.)

The Philippines and China have repeatedly clashed in the West Philippine Sea, particularly around Ayungin Shoal, where the BRP Sierra Madre serves as Manila’s military outpost.

The latest confrontation prompted renewed diplomatic protests from the Philippines and drew condemnation from the Department of National Defense, Armed Forces of the Philippines, and Department of Foreign Affairs. / PNA