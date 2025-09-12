Marcos signs law cementing e-governance

PRESIDENT Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. has signed a law institutionalizing the transition to e-governance to foster a digitally empowered and integrated government through a regulated, secure, and robust information and communications technology (ICT).

Republic Act (RA) 12254, inked by Marcos on Sept. 5, 2025 applies to all executive, legislative, judicial, and constitutional offices, including local government units (LGUs), state universities and colleges (SUCs), and government-owned or -controlled corporations (GOCCs).

The new law also covers government instrumentalities located in the Philippines and abroad, which provide services covering business- and non-business-related transactions.

RA 12254 encompasses back-end operations within and between government agencies, including data sharing and coordination for policy-making, planning, and decision-making, as well as other inter-agency functions.

The Department of Information and Communications Technology (DICT), designated as the lead implementing body and administrator of RA 12254, is mandated to ensure that all ICT projects in the Philippines will be done in accordance with the National ICT Development Agenda and E-Government Master Plan, as provided under RA 10844 or the DICT Act of 2015.

The law directs the DICT to ensure that all ICT projects in the Philippines, whether national or local, are harmonized with the overall ICT plans and are in compliance with applicable standards.

Within a year of RA 12254’s implementation, the government will establish a unified E-Governance Project Management Office (EGov UPMO) to oversee portfolio, program, and project management across agencies.

The EGov UPMO is tasked to ensure effective handling of ICT projects in line with international best practices and standards.

Master plan

Under RA 12254, the DICT will formulate and promote an E-Government Master Plan (EGMP) or its equivalent that will serve as a blueprint for the development and enhancement of all electronic government service processes and workforce to achieve digital transformation in the bureaucracy, taking into consideration the Philippine Development Plan.

The DICT, in coordination with relevant government agencies, will also develop E-Government Programs (EGPs) that will be regularly updated in consultation with stakeholders.

EGPs include the Citizen Frontline Delivery Services Platform; Electronic Local Government Unit (eLGU) System; Government Digital Payment Systems; Government Public Key Infrastructure Program; Online Public Service Portal; and Philippine Digital Health System.

“All resources, information, or data stored in or transmitted through the government information systems and all networks interconnected to and interoperable with it, the portals, and websites shall be kept secure and free from interference or unauthorized access that can hamper or otherwise compromise the confidentiality, integrity, and availability of the ICT assets,” the law read.

According to RA 12254, national and local governments are not prohibited from entering into contracts, agreements, or partnerships with the private sector to provide various resources, assets, and services.

RA 12254, made public on Thursday, takes effect 15 days after its publication in the Official Gazette or in a newspaper of general circulation. / PNA