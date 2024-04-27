Marcos: Solve problems with Lapulapu’s courage and resolve

IN HIS first attendance of a “Kadaugan sa Mactan” commemoration, President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. urged Oponganons and the Cebuanos to take inspiration from Datu Lapulapu’s courage and resolve in battling the modern challenges of the country.

Marcos was in Cebu to lead the 503rd Commemoration of the Victory at Mactan in Lapu-Lapu City on Saturday morning, April 27, 2024, at the Liberty Shrine in Barangay Mactan.

He led the flag ceremony and offered a wreath at the statue of Lapulapu, accompanied by Lapu-Lapu City Mayor Junard Chan and Lieutenant General Fernando Reyes of the Visayas Command.

The “Kadaugan sa Mactan” marks local chieftain Lapulapu’s victory over Portuguese explorer Ferdinand Magellan in the Battle of Mactan in 1521. Magellan sailed for the Spanish Crown.

Marcos also witnessed the event’s highlight, the reenactment of the Battle of Mactan with the performance of “Arnis de Abanico,” a subset of Filipino martial arts that focuses on the use of the “abanico” or fan as a weapon.

Problems

In his speech, Marcos stressed the country is facing in modern times the problem of poverty, starvation, poor literacy, fewer job opportunities and few developments.

He said that these problems cannot be solved with violence or an arms race; however, taking inspiration from Datu Lapulapu’s courage and resolve, Filipinos have to take action and stand united in battling these challenges.

“Ito ang kalasag natin laban sa kahirapan, ang paglaban sa ating mga sakit, sa ating gutom, sa kamangmangan, sa kawalang pag-unlad, at kasalatan ng mga oportunidad na gumiginhawa ng buhay ng bawat Pilipino,” Marcos said.

(This is our shield against poverty, our fight against disease, hunger, ignorance, lack of development and the lack of opportunities to make life easier for every Filipino.)

He added that the government remained committed to facing head-on these challenges through the construction of more hospitals and health facilities, schools, providing support for the farmers, and opening more business opportunities in the country that will increase job generation, among many others.

“Sa ating pag-alala ng mga mahahalagang yugto ng ating kasaysayan, ang responsibilidad na ipagpatuloy ang ipinaglaban ni Datu Lapulapu ay nakasalalay sa ating mga balikat, lalung-lalo na ang pagsiguro na ang ating bansa na patuloy na umuunlad,” Marcos said.

(As we remember the important chapters of our history, it is our responsibility to continue what Datu Lapulapu fought for, especially to ensure that our country continues to develop.)

This year’s event was attended by House Speaker Martin Romualdez, Sen. Lito Lapid, and National Historical Commission of the Philippines chairperson Liza Guerrero Nakpil, among others.

Lapulapu’s resolve

In his speech, Chan said Lapulapu’s triumph during the Battle of Mactan was the resolve of the Oponganons to face adversity that fueled them to transform the city into a bustling metropolis.

Opon is the old name of Lapu-Lapu City.

He also expressed his gratitude to the late Ferdinand Marcos Sr. for paving the way for progress in the city with the construction of the first Mactan-Cebu bridge or the Sergio Osmeña bridge that has connected Mactan island to mainland Cebu since 1973.

Chan added that the father of the incumbent president also opened up the city internationally with the opening of the Mactan-Cebu International Airport in 1979.

Additionally, Marcos Sr. also established the Mactan Export Processing Zone or Mepz, which has since been renamed the Mactan Economic Zone.

Chan said these infrastructure projects and policies opened doors for employment, livelihood opportunities and economic enterprises for the locals.

“We are truly grateful to the late President Ferdinand Marcos Sr. for all these major modern-day victories for Lapu-Lapu City. And we are confident that President Marcos Jr. will continue his legacy,” Chan said.

Back as friends

On the other hand, Cebu Gov. Gwendolyn Garcia said that after more than 500 years, the conquistadors for Spain came back to Cebu not to rule but to bring friendship and development.

In her speech, Garcia said a Spanish energy firm has sealed an agreement with the Cebu Provincial Government to put up a 150 megawatt photovoltaic (solar) plant in the municipality of Daanbantayan that will reduce the prices of electricity in the province.

The Victory at Mactan is celebrated every April 27, which has been declared a special non-working holiday in Lapu-Lapu City and a special working public holiday for the rest of the country, according to Republic Act 11040 signed by President Rodrigo Duterte on June 29, 2018.

The “Kadaugan sa Mactan” is an annual festival commemorating the Battle of Mactan, a defining moment in Philippine history. / EHP