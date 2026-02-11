Marcos supports freedom of expression

MALACAÑANG on Tuesday, Feb. 10, 2026 said President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. supports an anti-fake news measure only if it clearly balances regulation with the protection of freedom of expression.

The President stressed that dissent and critical views must not be suppressed.

Presidential Communications Office (PCO) Undersecretary and Palace Press Officer Claire Castro said the President raised the issue during the recent Legislative-Executive Development Advisory Council meeting, where a proposed bill against fake news and digital disinformation was included among 21 priority measures targeted for passage by June.

“The President said it needs to be balanced because freedom of expression might be affected. There must be a clear definition of what we call fake news and disinformation,” Castro said in Tagalog during a Palace briefing.

Assurance

Castro assured that the proposed measure will not be used to crack down on dissent or critical views against the government.

“The President will not allow any violation of the freedom of expression or freedom of speech of our people,” said Castro.

Aside from the anti-fake news proposal, Marcos has also prioritized legislation on travel tax abolition, online child protection, Bangsamoro elections and political dynasty reform.

On the proposed anti-political dynasty bill, Castro said the President has yet to endorse specific provisions, as Congress is still conducting public consultations.

She said once lawmakers finalize their proposals, Marcos will assess which version to support. / PNA