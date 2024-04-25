Marcos to attend 'Kadaugan sa Mactan'

TIGHT security will be implemented during the reenactment of 503rd “Kadaugan sa Mactan” in Lapu-Lapu City on Saturday, April 27, 2024, due to the presence of President Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr. and other senior government officials.

Marky Bautista, public information officer (PIO) of Lapu-Lapu City, confirmed Marcos' attendance in an interview with SunStar Cebu's "Beyond The Headlines" online news and commentary on Thursday, April 25.

According to Bautista, Vice President Sara Duterte was also invited, but as of this writing, she has not confirmed her attendance.

He added that House Speaker Martin Romualdez, along with other senators and congressmen, confirmed their attendance.

"Alang sa motan-aw sa reenactment, expect na lang strict security measures, rerouting and road closure," Bautista warns.

(Those who watch the reenactment should prepare for tight security, rerouting, and road closure).

Bautista stated the media will be informed of the traffic plan, including the road closure, which will also be available on the Lapu-Lapu City’s Facebook page.

According to the PIO, only local performers will play the roles of Lapu-Lapu and Magellan, instead of prominent showbiz personalities from the Capital.

"Atong i-promote sad ang local talents. Daghang maayo kanila. Dili usab mabentahaan," Bautista said.

(We will also promote local talents. Many of them are good and competitive). (RRM, TPT)