Marcos to DA: Ensure stable rice prices, supply

A GOVERNMENT directive issued to stabilize rice supplies and lower retail prices aims to shield Filipino families from the impact of global economic shifts. The instructions to the Department of Agriculture (DA) prioritize protecting consumers from price spikes caused by international instability and internal market pressures.

The plan focuses on securing a steady supply of essential commodities while addressing manipulation within the food supply chain. During a recent meeting at Malacañang, the administration emphasized the need to manage local stocks and prevent traders from exploiting current global tensions for profit.

How can the National Government keep rice affordable when the ongoing conflict in the Middle East and local profiteers threaten the stability of the country’s most essential food staple?

Link between Mideast conflict and domestic food costs

While the conflict in the Middle East is far from the Philippines, its impact on the country is direct and immediate. Rising tensions in that region often lead to higher global fuel costs, which in turn increase the expense of transporting agricultural goods from farms to city markets.

When shipping and production costs rise, the price of rice in local stores typically follows. Consequently, the Marcos administration is monitoring these external pressures to ensure that the national supply of key commodities, including fuel and food, remains sufficient to meet public demand despite international disruptions.

Crackdown on market manipulation

Beyond monitoring global trends, government officials are specifically targeting individuals who try to benefit from an atmosphere of crisis. Palace Press Officer Claire Castro said President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. ordered authorities to go after hoarders and profiteers who may be hiding stocks of rice to create an artificial shortage and drive prices higher. By identifying and penalizing those who manipulate the market, the government aims to keep the current stock of rice accessible to the public at fair rates.

“Do not allow anyone to take advantage of the situation amid the Middle East crisis,” Castro said in Tagalog during a press briefing.

Regulatory responses

The government is prepared to use legal and regulatory measures to maintain order in the rice market if voluntary compliance fails. This strategy includes filing criminal cases against those found to be working together to inflate prices through collusion.

If investigations reveal widespread market abuse, the administration may implement a price cap, which is a legal limit on how much a retailer can charge for rice. These measures are designed to act as a safety net for consumers when standard market forces fail to keep prices within reach of the average worker.

“If collusion to increase rice prices is proven, the government will not hesitate to file cases and may impose a price cap,” Castro said.

Long-term strategies

The current strategy is part of a broader effort to strengthen the nation’s economy against future shocks. By coordinating various government agencies through the Unified Package for Livelihoods, Industry, Food and Transport framework, the administration is working to safeguard consumers while also planning for infrastructure improvements. This includes expanding the country’s railway networks and mass transportation systems to lower the long-term costs of moving goods and people. / FROM PNA