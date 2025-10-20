Marcos to lead Cebu BRT inauguration

PRESIDENT Ferdinand Marcos Jr. is set to lead the inauguration of the Cebu Bus Rapid Transit (CBRT) Project–Package 1 on November 5, 2025, marking the start of Cebu’s long-awaited modern and sustainable mass transport system.

The ceremony will take place at the Osmeña Boulevard Station and will be joined by officials from the Department of Transportation (DOTr), Cebu City Government, and other stakeholders.

Cebu City Mayor Nestor Archival will represent the local government in welcoming the President and reaffirming the City’s support for the project.

The program will feature a ceremonial BRT ride with Marcos, DOTr Secretary Jaime Bautista, Cebu City officials, representatives from CIBUS, the Bureau of Fire Protection–Central Visayas, and other partners.

Archival said that days before the President’s arrival, he will ensure that road issues, traffic signage, and other concerns along the BRT route are addressed.

He said another round of route inspection will be conducted in coordination with the DOTr, though the specific schedule has yet to be finalized.

The last inspection was held on September 19, during which officials observed gaps in road signage and traffic flow. The activity aimed to identify necessary adjustments before the project’s launch. (CAV)