Marcos urged to continue modernization program

OPERATORS who complied with the public transport modernization program appealed to President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. to halt the proposed program suspension, as this would disband cooperatives, leaving them to pay millions in acquired debt.

A total of 21 transport cooperatives and corporations gathered by the Federation of Cebu Transport Cooperative (FCTC) signed a letter on Thursday, Aug. 1, 2024, urging Marcos to continue the implementation of the Public Transport Modernization Program (PTMP) after 22 senators signed a resolution seeking the temporary suspension of the implementation of the Public Utility Vehicle Modernization Program (PUVMP).

“We urge you, Mr. President, to reject Senate Resolution 1096 and continue the implementation of the Public Transport Modernization Program,” reads the letter addressed to Marcos.

The transport operators feared that the looming suspension of PUVMP would discourage members and dissolve the newly established cooperatives, eventually leaving them to pay their loans at the Development Bank of the Philippines and Land Bank of the Philippines worth P100 to P300 million, according to Ellen Maghanoy, chairperson of FCTC.

Maghanoy said the resolution mentioned that the program implies that all the programs and policies under the modernization program will be suspended.

“The program was mentioned in the resolution, meaning that all the programs and all policies regarding the modernization program will be suspended and others that must be complied with by the operator, like that of the Local Public Transport Route Plan, will also be stopped,” said Maghanoy.

Problems will arise if this pushes through, according to Maghanoy, as this will have a domino effect on the federation, and corporations that have been formed will end up discontinuing operations due to staggering debts.

Aquilino Hoyo-a, chairperson of Mabolo Transport Cooperative, has stressed that the government initiated the program, and they only followed and complied.

“It is the program of the government nga mao’y naghimo namo nga ingun ani mi karun from dili mi loanable sa bangko, nahimo ming loanable sa bangko (It is the program of the government that made us the way we are now, from not owing the bank to now owing the bank),” Hoyo-a said.

Not specific

The resolution has no specific directives as to the program, according to Eduardo Montealto Jr., director of the Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board 7.

“Wala pay specific, pero sa karon, general program ang akong pagsabot (There is no specific yet, but my understanding is that it is a general program),” said Montealto.

“Because our modernization has 10 components, we are not only focused on one denomination,” Montealto explained in Cebuano, saying the modernization also addresses regulatory reform, route rationalization and fleet modernization, among others.

Montealto called on the transport group to trust Marcos’ recent statement that he supports modernization and that the Senate resolution will still be examined for its grounds.

Impact

Montealto is also concerned that their efforts in consolidation will be put to waste since they are close to 100 percent in consolidating public utility jeepneys in Central Visayas with around 1,400, with the bulk of the transport groups based in Cebu.

“The number one thing is that these consolidated people will probably withdraw from consolidation. The effect will go directly to the operators since they have loans and, worse, they cannot pay because the traditional is competing with them,” Montealto said in Cebuano.

“Maong gikabalak-an dinha karun kay basin i-uli nila sa bangko tanan kay unsaon man nila pagbayad (That’s the concern now because they might return everything to the bank because of their inability to pay),” Montealto added.

Meanwhile, Marilyn Chavez, chairperson of Mango Jeep Cooperative, emphasized that modern jeepneys not only provide convenience to commuters but also provide employment to three people per unit.

She said they did not only invest in labor but also invested financially for the future of public commuters.

Convenience

Ellaijah Montalban said that as a student commuter, modern jeepneys “are important as they offer enhanced accessibility, efficiency, security and are environmentally friendly, but looking at the other side, they also face several drawbacks, especially for the operators, who cannot afford the cost of modernization.”

Another commuter, Kate Lenylle Gomatay, said that modern transportation provides convenience and accessibility.

“Importante jud kaayo siya kay maka-feel jud ko nga safe bisag matug pa ko sa byahe kay usually gabie najud ko magulian and also ang ruta man sa modern jeep kay mas accessible siya specially nga taga Minglanilla ko ug magulian permi kay ang modern jeep kay makadiritso man jud siya sa Minglanilla or sa Naga so mas efficient siya for me,” she said.

(It’s is very important because I feel safe even though on a long trip because I usually go home at night and also the modern jeep route is more accessible especially since I’m from Minglanilla and I am dropped straight to Minglanilla or Naga, so it is more efficient for me.)

Assurance

Transportation Secretary Jaime Bautista has assured senators that the agency is actively addressing concerns related to the PTMP, formerly known as the PUVMP.

In a letter to Senate President Francis Escudero, Bautista said the temporary suspension of the implementation of the PTMP, which is contained in a resolution approved by 22 senators on July 31, may “halt the positive momentum of the program” and may lead to “unintended consequences.”

“While we acknowledge that PTMP has faced challenges, allow us to respectfully posit that its overall impact has been overwhelmingly positive. Despite some isolated issues that have arisen, DOTr, (Department of Transportation) along with its attached agencies, are actively addressing them through ongoing review and stakeholder consultations,” Bautista said.

“We remain committed to refining the program to better meet the needs of our stakeholders... In conclusion, we respectfully beseech the honorable Senate to consider the ongoing benefits and improvements of PTMP,” he added.

Twenty-two senators signed Senate Resolution 1096, urging President Marcos to temporarily call off the implementation of the PTMP pending the resolution of valid and urgent concerns raised by the affected drivers and operators.

Among the concerns they raised is the looming phaseout of iconic Philippine jeepneys to give way to minibuses, the ability of the drivers to acquire these and the high figure of unconsolidated PUVs.

Bautista reiterated, however, the department’s commitment to preserving the iconic design of traditional jeepneys, noting that they are encouraging both local manufacturers and importers of PUVs “to emulate the artistic design” of Philippine jeepneys.

He said drivers or operators are also not required to immediately purchase modern PUVs upon consultation, as PTMP will occur gradually over the next three to four years after the consolidation deadline.

In a radio interview, DOTr Undersecretary Andy Ortega said the agency will not back down in the implementation of the PTMP, noting that it would be the President who will have the last say on the matter.

“On the part of the DOTr, we are pursuing the program because we know kaya po nating ayusin ang lahat ng problema sa usapin sa konsultasyon (we can solve all the problems related to the consultation), while we are pushing for, ongoing po ‘yung programa natin (our program is ongoing),” he said.

“Tuloy lang because that’s the order of the President. That’s the order of the secretary. We have to pursue this program dahil alam po natin (because we know that) we can talk, we can fix and we can improve what we have been doing for the past year,” he added.

Ortega also noted that 83 percent of the drivers and operators in the country have complied with the consolidation policy, which requires PUVs to operate under a cooperative for the renewal of their provisional authorities, one of the most criticized provisions of the program.

Initiated under the administration of former President Rodrigo Duterte, the PTMP seeks to replace traditional Filipino jeepneys with modern and environment-friendly vehicles, putting into high consideration and priority the safety of the riding public. / with TPM and reports from Grezel Balbutin, VSU Intern