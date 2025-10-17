Marcos visits northern Cebu for 2nd time, assures temporary housing for all quake victims

PRESIDENT Ferdinand Marcos Jr. returned to the earthquake-hit areas of Bogo City and San Remigio in northern Cebu on Friday, October 17, 2025, to inspect the delivery of aid and assure residents that all families affected by the magnitude 6.9 quake now have at least temporary housing.

“I’m happy to report na talaga lahat, everybody ng nasiraan nang bahay ay meron nang tinitirhan kahit tent lang muna (I’m happy to report that truly everyone whose house was damaged already has a place to stay, even if it’s just a tent for now),” Marcos said during his visit to the two towns, among the hardest hit by the Sept. 30 earthquake.

The President’s visit came 15 days after his first inspection. He first went to Bayanihan Village in San Remigio, where the Department of Human Settlements and Urban Development (DHSUD) built 45 modular shelters for displaced families.

Each unit, measuring 18 square meters, can accommodate up to five people.

DHSUD provides the shelters, while the local government handles the power supply. Several donors have also provided basic appliances, including electric fans and beds.

A modular shelter is a prefabricated housing unit made from sections—or modules—that are built off-site, then transported and assembled where needed.

In disaster response, it usually means a temporary but sturdy structure that can be set up quickly to house displaced families. Each module often includes basic walls, flooring, and roofing made of lightweight but durable materials like insulated panels or steel frames.

Compared with tents, modular shelters provide better protection from weather, longer usability, and more privacy, though they’re still considered interim housing until permanent homes are built.

Governor Pamela Baricuatro and San Remigio Mayor Mariano Martinez joined Marcos in the visit.

In a separate interview, Bogo City Mayor Maria Cielo “Mayel” Martinez said DHSUD had committed to building 134 modular shelters for her city. Two barangays—Binabag and Banban, both within the National Housing Authority compound—have been identified as target sites for the structures.

“During the president’s first visit, napag-usapan na namin ni Secretary Aliling ang modular households,” she said. “However, nauna po yung sa San Rem, pinauna na po namin doon kasi dito naman, for now, we have the tents.”

After San Remigio, Marcos proceeded to the Cebu Provincial Hospital in Bogo and then to the Philippine Red Cross (PRC) Tent City in Barangay Cogon, which houses 162 families, or 894 individuals, across 176 tents.

At the site, Marcos checked on the delivery of food, water and other services for displaced residents and commended the Red Cross for its assistance.

“Maganda naman na makita na malaki ang progreso, malaking itinulong ng Red Cross,” he said. “Doon sa isang dinaanan nating tent city ay pinapalitan pa natin yung tent at nilalagay na natin mas maganda, mas matibay na housing para sa ating tinatawag na modular shelter.”

He said his visit aimed to ensure that the government continues to meet the needs of quake survivors. “We are back… pinuntahan namin yung hospital at ang dalawang tent city para inspeksyunin kung nadeliver na ba natin ang pangangailangan ng mga naging biktima na displaced,” Marcos said.

Isolation facility

Jonas Maco, camp manager of the Bogo Tent City, said the PRC has set up an isolation facility for residents who fall ill and need to be separated to prevent contagion.

“We have two isolation tents because if someone gets sick, we must separate the family member; they should not be included with the others,” Maco said in a mix of Tagalog and English.

He added that free medical consultations are available for those who feel unwell, with 20 to 25 individuals — mostly pregnant women and the elderly — visiting daily.

“So far, we’ve only had minor colds due to the weather conditions, but we are providing free medicine,” Maco said.

Victims staying outside the tent city are also welcome to seek consultation.

Kiddie pool

To support children’s well-being, the PRC installed a small pool to help them relax and recover from trauma. A mobile LED wall shows educational films, while teachers distribute learning modules to ensure continued education.

The PRC also conducts disaster-preparedness lectures for families and enforces strict rules to maintain order—such as a curfew from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. and prohibitions on smoking, alcohol and hanging clothes on electrical wirings.

The PRC earlier said residents may have to stay in the tent city for an extended period while risk and hazard assessments of their homes continue.

Ongoing cash aid

Meanwhile, the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) continues to distribute cash aid to affected households.

Families with partially damaged homes receive P5,000, while those whose houses were destroyed get P10,000, according to Secretary Rex Gatchalian.

He said the payouts are based on verified data from local welfare offices and follow earlier food pack distributions. Asked if the assistance would be the final tranche, Gatchalian said it was “too early to say” as the agency awaits full assessment reports from local governments. (CDF, ANV)