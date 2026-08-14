Marcos vows accountability over flood control anomalies

PRESIDENT Ferdinand Marcos Jr. on Friday, Aug. 14, 2026, vowed to hold accountable those responsible for alleged anomalies in government infrastructure projects, saying several people linked to the flood control controversy have already been detained and charged.

Speaking at a presidential luncheon hosted by the Foreign Correspondents Association of the Philippines at the Diamond Hotel Philippines in Manila, Marcos said accountability remains a priority as investigations into the alleged irregularities continue.

“As I committed during my State of the Nation Address (Sona) last month, we will hold accountable all individuals responsible for the anomalous implementation of government infrastructure projects. This accountability goes hand in hand with ensuring that these projects deliver the services that our people need,” Marcos said.

Marcos said cases have been filed against individuals linked to the flood control controversy and that investigations are continuing into alleged wrongdoing and corruption.

“That is what is getting the most interest amongst the public. Cases have been filed. People have already been put behind bars. There are continuing investigations into those who are going to be held accountable, who will have to be held accountable for any wrongdoing in terms of corruption, in terms of the flood control scandal,” he said.

Marcos said accountability is particularly urgent as the country faces increased risks from flooding and other hazards during the rainy season.

He said the government is strengthening flood mitigation and disaster preparedness and accelerating critical interventions.

“We are strengthening flood mitigation and disaster preparedness and accelerating the implementation of critical intervention. Every peso invested in these projects must translate into real protection for our people and our communities,” Marcos said.

Romualdez case

Asked about possible charges against his cousin, former House speaker Martin Romualdez, Marcos said he was not privy to the Office of the Ombudsman’s investigation or its timetable.

“I think you should be asking that question to the Ombudsman,” he said.

In his fifth Sona on July 27, Marcos said Romualdez would face multiple cases in connection with alleged irregularities in flood control projects. / PNA