Marian Rivera denies locking Bela Padilla in bathroom

Actress Marian Rivera has denied rumors that she once locked an actress inside a bathroom out of jealousy in 2010.

The issue resurfaced during Rivera’s guest appearance on “Gandang Gabi Vice,” released on Oct. 25, 2026.

Although host Vice Ganda and Rivera did not mention any names, many believe the discussion was linked to an incident involving Rivera and Bela Padilla, who co-starred in a television series with Dingdong Dantes.

“Is that padlock incident from back then just an urban legend? Did it really happen?” Vice asked.

Rivera denied the allegation, explaining, “If you’re asking whether it really happened, no. How would you do that when the lock is inside? So, did both of us lock it?”

When Vice followed up by asking whether the padlock incident never happened, Rivera replied, “Never.”

The Kapuso star also said she later invited the actress in question to appear on her program, “Marian,” in 2014.

“The truth is, the two of us were already on good terms. She apologized to me. From there, she knew that some things had happened that did not actually happen. For me, I didn’t need to explain it on social media,” Rivera said.

According to PEP, Rivera and Padilla attended a closed-door meeting with their respective managers on Sept. 14, 2010. Neither actress gave interviews after the meeting, but GMA released an official statement.

“An agreement has been reached not to give further comment or opinion on the matter that has, unfortunately, been blown way out of proportion.

“Marian Rivera, being GMA’s prime artist, has agreed to put this matter behind. Bela Padilla, on the other hand, being one of GMA’s newest talents and potential stars as well, has also graciously agreed to comply.” / TRC S