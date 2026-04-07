Marian Rivera rumored to transfer to ABS-CBN

RUMORS have resurfaced that Marian Rivera may transfer to ABS-CBN.

This follows talk that Marian and her husband Dingdong Dantes are set to star in a new family drama film under Star Cinema this year.

The couple previously headlined the blockbuster film “Rewind” in 2023 under the same studio.

Some netizens questioned why similar blockbuster projects have not been produced under GMA Pictures.

Despite recurring rumors, Marian has repeatedly affirmed her loyalty to GMA Network. Both she and Dingdong recently renewed their exclusive contracts with the Kapuso network. / TRC S