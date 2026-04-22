Marian Rivera to play mistress of PH president in new series

Kapuso Primetime Queen Marian Rivera will take on a bold new role for the first time — playing a mistress.

Fans are already anticipating her upcoming series Behind Closed Doors, set to stream on Prime Video.

Rivera will portray a journalist involved in an affair with the President of the Philippines — a role played by her real-life husband, Dingdong Dantes.

The project marks a reunion for the couple following their record-breaking 2023 Metro Manila Film Festival entry Rewind.

Director Dominic Zapata revealed on 24 Oras that Dantes personally convinced Rivera to take on the role.

“Dong, kumbinsihin mo si Yan… napakaganda. Buti pumayag si Yan. Very offbeat for her as Marian dahil mistress siya rito,” Zapata said.

Jillian Ward will also star in the series as the presidential daughter. / TRC S