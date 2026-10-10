Marian takes a different approach in her new film

MARIAN Rivera is reportedly showing a different side of herself in her new film with Dingdong Dantes.

“Remember” serves as their follow-up to their box office record-breaking film “Rewind,” which competed in the Metro Manila Film Festival (MMFF).

In the new film, Marian sports short hair, with sadness evident in her eyes.

However, unlike “Rewind,” “Remember” will not be part of the MMFF. Instead, it is scheduled for a regular theatrical release in November 2026. Even now, many are already predicting that moviegoers will once again be moved to tears in cinemas.

“For moviegoers, a side of her that may surprise you. For film critics, a performance worth watching closely. Remember soon…,” read the teaser released by Star Cinema, which co-produced the film with APT Entertainment, AgostoDos and Regal. / TRC