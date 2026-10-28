Maricel wins FAMAS Best Actress, Maris gets ‘Actress of Distinction’

While Maris Racal and Maricel Soriano tied for Best Actress at the PMPC Star Awards, the same did not happen at the 74th FAMAS Awards on Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2026.

For the first time, Maris did not receive a title with “Best” in it at FAMAS. Instead, she was given the “Actress of Distinction” award for the film “Sunshine.”

Only one winner was named Best Actress at FAMAS, and it was Maricel Soriano for her film “Meet, Greet & Bye.”

However, many were left confused about the kind of award Maris received.

Meanwhile, McCoy de Leon beat heavy favorite Jericho Rosales for Best Actor for his film “In Thy Name,” which also won Best Picture and Best Director for Cesar Soriano.

Although Jericho did not win, his “Quezon” co-stars Mon Confiado and Karylle took home the Best Supporting Actor and Best Supporting Actress awards, respectively. / TRC