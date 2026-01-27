Mariefel Roble appointed to MCWD Board as profession sector rep

CEBU City Mayor Nestor Archival has appointed lawyer and engineer Mariefel Resma Roble as a member of the Board of Directors of the Metro Cebu Water District (MCWD), representing the professional sector.

A letter obtained by SunStar Cebu showed that Roble’s appointment took effect on January 12, 2026 and will run until December 31, 2030, unless earlier removed for just cause or she resigns from office.

In an appointment letter dated January 12, 2026, Archival cited the failure of MCWD to initiate the nomination process for the professional sector representative within the period required under Presidential Decree (PD) 198, as amended.

The letter stated that the mayor exercised his authority under Section 9 of PD 198, which allows the appointing authority to name a qualified representative in cases where no nomination is submitted, in order to prevent disruption in the delivery of essential public services.

Roble replaced John Rey Saavedra, who previously held the professional sector seat on the MCWD board.

The appointment followed the Local Water Utilities Administration’s (LWUA) declaration on November 4, 2025 that the professional sector position on the MCWD board was vacant.

LWUA had directed MCWD to commence the nomination process in accordance with PD 198 and its implementing guidelines.

However, Archival noted that MCWD failed to act despite a follow-up letter he sent on December 3, 2025, prompting the City Government to proceed with a direct appointment to ensure compliance with the law and continuity of water services.

Roble is both a licensed engineer and a lawyer, and was nominated by the Institute of Electronics Engineers of the Philippines Inc. (IECEP), which submitted a board resolution endorsing her as professional sector representative.

Documents attached to the appointment included certifications attesting that Roble is an active member in good standing of IECEP, is not related to the appointing authority within the prohibited degree, is not a government employee, and is not covered by the one-year election ban.

As an MCWD director, Roble is entitled to all rights, privileges, and benefits accorded to a duly appointed member of the board.

Copies of the appointment were furnished to MCWD and LWUA. (CAV)