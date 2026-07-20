Mariel unfollows Angel Locsin

MANY social media users noticed that Mariel Rodriguez has unfollowed Angel Locsin on Instagram.

This came after Angel questioned the stance of Mariel’s husband, Sen. Robin Padilla, particularly on political issues.

However, Angel still appears to be following Mariel on social media.

Angel had expressed disappointment over what she viewed as Robin’s defense of Kingdom of Jesus Christ (KOJC) founder Apollo Quiboloy, who is facing multiple cases, including charges in the United States related to human trafficking and child exploitation.

“Enough, Kuya. Wake up. It’s not too late,” Angel said, addressing her former leading man.

Angel and Robin previously served together as judges on “Pilipinas Got Talent” on ABS-CBN, alongside Freddie M. Garcia and Vice Ganda. / TRC S