Marigondon in Lapu-Lapu City wins Mugna Street Design competition for 48th Asean Summit

BARANGAY Marigondon in Lapu-Lapu City claimed first place in the Mugna: Street Design Competition, a vibrant celebration of culture, heritage, creativity, and community unity through artistic expression.

The barangay-based initiative was made possible through the efforts of the Office of the First Lady Liza Araneta-Marcos and the National Commission for Culture and the Arts (NCCA), in partnership with the City Government of Lapu-Lapu, headed by Mayor Cynthia "Cindi" Chan.

Eleven participating barangays transformed their streets into dynamic cultural showcases, featuring immersive installations and artistic designs crafted from sustainable, indigenous, and locally sourced materials.

Organized in line with the 48th Asean Summit, Mugna aims to warmly welcome visiting dignitaries, ministers, and delegates by highlighting the rich identity, artistry, and hospitality of the people of Mactan and Lapu-Lapu City.

Through this initiative, each barangay serves as a living canvas that reflects the pride, traditions, and creative spirit of the local community on the international stage.

The complete list of winners is as follows:

1st Place – Barangay Marigondon

2nd Place – Barangay Ibo

3rd Place – Barangay Pajo

4th Place – Barangay Punta Engaño

5th Place – Barangay Buaya

(PR)