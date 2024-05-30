Marigondon school principal clarifies early morning graduation rites

THE “3 a.m. graduation” of Marigondon National High School in Marigondon, Lapu-Lapu City, Cebu has garnered mixed reactions from netizens after the event went viral online.

School principal Garvin Velos clarified that the ceremony actually started at 5 a.m., with the processional set at 4 a.m.

He said the graduation schedule had to be moved several times due to changes in the school calendar.