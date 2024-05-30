Marigondon school principal clarifies early morning graduation rites

THE “3 a.m. graduation” of Marigondon National High School in Marigondon, Lapu-Lapu City, Cebu has garnered mixed reactions from netizens after the event went viral online.
School principal Garvin Velos clarified that the ceremony actually started at 5 a.m., with the processional set at 4 a.m.
He said the graduation schedule had to be moved several times due to changes in the school calendar.
Initially, it was set for June 7, 2024, but an amendment from the Department of Education (DepEd) required that the end of the school year must be adjusted to May 31 to allow teachers to start their vacation from June 1 to July 6.
Velos said the school tried to book the Hoops Dome for May 29, but it was already fully booked.
They requested an earlier time slot so that the next users of the Hoops Dome could use their equipment, such as chairs and tables.
"The Hoops Dome is the largest venue that can accommodate all our completers, and it's free," Velos said.
The completers included 1,512 Grade 10 students. (CAV)