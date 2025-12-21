Marijuana, misdeclared as candy package, seized in Bohol

DRIED marijuana leaves were confiscated by the Loon Municipal Police Station during a buy-bust operation conducted at 2:48 a.m. on Sunday, Dec. 21, 2025, in Purok 7, Barangay Song-on, Loon, Bohol.

The suspect was identified as Jan Lerein Mesina, 26 years old, a food vendor also known by the alias “Johny-Johny.”

Police said Mesina is a native of Dasma Bayan, Dasmariñas, Cavite, but is currently residing in San Isidro, Barangay Libertad, Baclayon town, Bohol.

Recovered from the operation were two blocks of dried marijuana leaves weighing a total of 608.2 grams, with an estimated value of P72,984.00.

According to the investigation conducted by the Loon Municipal Police Station under Capt. Thomas Zen Cheung, Mesina was identified as being involved in the distribution of illegal drugs in various towns and cities in Bohol.

Police earlier received information regarding a suspicious parcel addressed to Mesina, which allegedly contained dried marijuana leaves shipped from the Province of Cavite. The parcel was misdeclared as a candy package to avoid detection and ensure its successful delivery.

After validating the information, police immediately carried out an anti-illegal drug operation, which resulted in the arrest of the suspect.

Mesina is currently detained at the Loon Municipal Police Station’s custodial facility and is facing charges for violation of Sections 5 and 11 of Republic Act 9165, or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002. / AYB