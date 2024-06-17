Marina: Seafarer data safe despite cyberattack

THE Maritime Industry Authority (Marina) on Monday, June 17, 2024, assured that seafarers’ data in its system are unaffected by a cyberattack that compromised four of its web-based systems.

In a radio interview over Radyo Pilipinas, Marina Management Information and Systems Service Director Joseph Generato said agency personnel, along with the Department of Information and Communications Technology and the Cybercrime Investigation Coordination Center, are working together to fix the affected system and to find out the extent of the data breach.

Generato said Marina is looking to restore the four web-based systems and resume providing these services to the public.

“Ginagawa po ng Marina ang lahat ng aming makakaya upang maayos ang problemang ito sa pinakamadaling panahon (We at Marina are doing all we can to fix this problem at the soonest possible time),” he said.

The cyberattack happened on Sunday, June 16. Marina officials and personnel were immediately deployed to the central office to implement quick measures to protect the integrity of their systems.

Marina said it is committed to strengthening its cyber security protocols to prevent any future cyberattacks. / PNA