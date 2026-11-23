THE Maritime Industry Authority (Marina) has suspended the Passenger Ship Safety Certificate of M/V OceanJet 168 following a fire incident in its engine room while sailing off Cebu, on Sunday, November 22, 2026.

The vessel, operated by Ocean Fast Ferries Inc., was traveling from Cebu City to Ormoc City when the fire broke out around 10:40 a.m., with over 300 passengers on board.

"Marina will also conduct an investigation to determine the cause of the fire and evaluate possible administrative violations under existing maritime safety regulations," the agency said in a statement.

The fire was reportedly extinguished, and no casualties were reported.

Following the incident, the shipping company deployed M/V OceanJet 88 to assist the affected vessel and facilitate the safe transfer and return of passengers to Cebu City.

Necessary assistance and onward travel arrangements are also being coordinated for the affected passengers.

Marina Central Visayas has dispatched personnel to monitor the situation and coordinate response efforts. (DPC)