Marina urged to review cadetship and manning policies

A SHIPOWNERS association urged the Maritime Industry Authority (Marina) to review its cadetship and manning policies on domestic shipping industry that was seen as detrimental to graduating maritime student.

In an interview on Friday, April 19, 2024, Lucio Roger Lim Jr., chairman of the Philippine Coastwise Shipping Association (PCSA), said that Marina has also implemented policies patterned to international regulations that were not applicable to the local shipping industry or practical for short voyages and small vessels.

Lim brought these concerns up to Department of Transportation (DOTr) Secretary Jaime Bautista during the PCSA's General Membership Meeting held at the Fili Hotel in Nustar Cebu on Friday, April 19, 2024.

He said that Marina with the Commission on Higher Education (Ched) imposed prohibition on maritime students from graduating during their cadetship program if they do not board convention-sized ships, particularly vessels below 500 Gross register tonnage (GRT) or 750 kilowatts.

Lim said the policy was designed to train maritime students to command and operate vessels that have higher GRT and higher kilowatts and were for international voyage.

However, there were limited number of registered vessels in the country with the Marina's specification, Lim said.

In a data provided from the PCSA's position paper, the country's domestic shipping industry as of December 2023 has only 1,235 registered vessels with 500 or above GRT. There are around 2,400 registered vessels that were below 500 GRT.

Lim said that before the implementation of the Marina's policy, non-convention ships with 200-499 GRT were allowed to accommodate cadetship training program.

Marina has other policies requiring the increase on manpower requirement for domestic shipping, which Lim said that was not economically practical for voyages with less 200 nautical miles and travelling less than 12 hours. (EHP)