Maris Racal, Krystel Go, Odette Khan vie for Urian awards

NEWCOMER Krystel Go (“I’mPerfect”), veteran actress Odette Khan (“Bar Boys: After School”) and Kapamilya star Maris Racal (“Sunshine”) are among the nominees for Best Actress at the 49th Gawad Urian.

Also nominated in the Best Actress category are Ruby Ruiz (“Tigkiliwi”), Nour Hooshmand (“Cinemartyrs”), EJ Jallorina (“Dreamboi”), Geraldine Villamil (“Republika ng Pipolipinas”) and Rissey Reyes-Robinson (“Paglilitis”).

Dolly de Leon (“Habang Nilalamon ng Hydra ang Kasaysayan”) leads the nominees for Best Supporting Actress, alongside Alessandra de Rossi (“Republika ng Pipolipinas”), Elora Españo (“Lakambini: Gregoria de Jesus”), Jennica Garcia (“Sunshine”), Gina Pareño (“Lakambini: Gregoria de Jesus”), Rochelle Pangilinan (“Child No. 82”) and Eula Valdez (“Paglilitis”).

In the Best Actor category, the nominees are Earl Jonathan Amaba (“I’mPerfect”), Jomari Angeles (“Some Nights I Feel Like Walking”), Carlo Aquino (“Bar Boys: After School”), Elijah Canlas (“Rumaragasa”), Julian Paul Larroder (“Tigkiliwi”), Jojit Lorenzo (“Habang Nilalamon ng Hydra ang Kasaysayan”), Miguel Odron (“Some Nights I Feel Like Walking”) and Jericho Rosales (“Quezon”).

The Best Supporting Actor nominees are Will Ashley (“Bar Boys: After School”), Amado Babon (“Magellan”), Rico Blanco (“Manila’s Finest”), Joshua Garcia (“Meet, Greet, Bye”), Enrique Gil (“Manila’s Finest”), Iain Glen (“Quezon”) and Nanding Josef (“Habang Nilalamon ng Hydra ang Kasaysayan”).

The nominees for Best Film are “Bar Boys: After School,” “Bloom Where You Are Planted,” “Cinemartyrs,” “Quezon” and “Sunshine.”

Meanwhile, the Best Director nominees are Noni Abao (“Bloom Where You Are Planted”), Sari Dalena (“Cinemartyrs”), Antoinette Jadaone (“Sunshine”), Kip Oebanda (“Bar Boys: After School”) and Jerrold Tarog (“Quezon”). / TRC S