Maritime industrial park pushed to ease shipyard shortage

SHIPPING industry representatives are calling for the designation of suitable Cebu sites as maritime industrial parks, saying a clearer path to land would speed up shipyard development and help ease a shortage of ship-repair facilities.

Speaking during a business-sector discussion, Philippine Coastwise Shipping Association (PCSA) president Paul Y. Rodriguez and chairman Lucio Lim Jr., said the country’s shipyard capacity has not kept pace with the growth of its operating fleet, leaving shipowners with few options for mandatory dry-docking and maintenance.

Industry representatives said the limited number of facilities has led to lengthy repair queues.

Rodriguez, speaking at the PCSA general meeting on Friday, Oct. 23, said a designated park would give prospective investors a clearer path to securing sites while allowing authorities to assess whether properties are

suitable. They warned that regulatory uncertainty could discourage companies from committing capital to shipbuilding and repair facilities.

Why a park, and why now

Lim, on the other hand, said the main obstacle is the difficulty of converting land classified as agricultural to industrial use, even in areas where little or no farming takes place. Industry representatives called for better coordination among local government units and national agencies to clarify conversion requirements and resolve pending applications.

During the discussion, a case in Tabogon, northern Cebu, was cited in which a property owner reportedly waited about three years for approval to develop industrial land after receiving assurances of local government support.

The application ran into trouble after a government directive suspended conversion applications. The Department of Agriculture reportedly lifted the restriction later, but the owner continued to face delays in obtaining approval from the Department of Agrarian Reform.

Lim criticized what was described as a blanket restriction that caught industrial projects along with developments on agricultural land. The delays, industry representatives said, are keeping shipping companies from investing in facilities needed to maintain vessels.

A site on offer

During the same meeting, a 100-hectare site was mentioned as a possible location for a shipyard or maritime industrial park. The site was described as sheltered and potentially suitable for industrial development, though its exact location, ownership and development status were not established.

Rodriguez said a meeting could be arranged between the prospective investor and Cebu Gov. Pamela Baricuatro to discuss the proposal and the site’s suitability. / MVG