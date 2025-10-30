Marjorie on mother’s accusations: ‘Intent to destroy’

MARJORIE Barretto became the subject of the second part of Inday Barretto’s interview with Ogie Diaz.

Inday described the feud among her daughters as difficult to define. “Some people say maybe it’s a rivalry, some inggit. Some are strong and some are not.”

She admitted that she and Marjorie are not on good terms. “We don’t get along... I love her. She knows that. She better know it, otherwise what a loss.”

Inday added that she feels indignant toward her daughter. “Hindi ako nagtatampo. I’m indignant. I’m galit.”

Marjorie, for her part, said she was shocked by her mother’s statements. “I was shocked to learn that she and I were supposedly not on good terms, when we were just together every day, from that one day in the hospital to my brother’s three-night wake and his inurnment.”

She also claimed she was being portrayed as “damage control” to make the youngest child, Claudine Barretto, appear in a better light.

“The mission: Destroy Marjorie — to make the youngest child look good and clean.”

She said the timing of the interview coincides with Claudine’s teleserye comeback, “Totoy Bato,” on TV5.

“My mom mentioned that I don’t invite her because I’m embarrassed of her. Why would you say that, Mom?

“You and my siblings know very well that you’ve often asked me not to post photos of us together because Gretchen and Claudine might get upset.”

Marjorie said the second part of the interview was just as unfair.

“This ‘Part 2’ interview was just as false, unfair, and destructive as my mom’s ‘Part 1’ interview about Raymart.” / HBL